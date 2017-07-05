Bisola Aiyeola Rocks Agbada, Poses With 9ice

Big Brother Naija, 2017 star, Bisola Aiyeola has been described as the one of the most talented housemates in the BBnaija House. The One.org ambassador on Monday stepped out with 9ice looking all glamorous in a black agbada. She posted photos of her outfits on Instagram. More photos below: Source: Jtown Connect

