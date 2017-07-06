Pages Navigation Menu

Bisola Makes An Hilarious Video Of How Fans Have Been Reacting To Her Since Big Brother

Posted on Jul 6, 2017

Ex Big Brother Housemate, Bisola just made a very hilarious video of how her many fans have been reacting to her each time she steps out. In this Three-minute video, Bisola takes on different characters and it’s hilarious. Watch the video Ex Big Brother Housemate, Bisola just made a very hilarious video of how her many fans …

