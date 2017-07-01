BitAccess Wants to get Canadian Government Officials Excited About Cryptocurrency

It is always quite interesting to keep an eye on Bitcoin promotional events. Getting cryptocurrency into the hands of as many people as possible is not easy by any means. BitAccess is taking a different approach with their latest “airdrop”. Canadian government employees can receive CA$5 worth of Bitcoin or Ether free of charge. All … Continue reading BitAccess Wants to get Canadian Government Officials Excited About Cryptocurrency

The post BitAccess Wants to get Canadian Government Officials Excited About Cryptocurrency appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

