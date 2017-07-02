Bitcoin.com Continues to Soar Gathering 1 Million Unique Pageviews a Week

Over the past year, our bitcoin-centric website has gathered a vast amount of enthusiasts every day, and we’re proud to announce Bitcoin.com now sees a million unique pageviews every week.

Bitcoin.com Sees Phenomenal Growth in 2017

Since we started revamping our website we’ve added a vast array of products, services, and features that cover every aspect of the Bitcoin universe and we’re still not done. Bitcoin.com’s open portal is all inclusive offering newcomers and seasoned bitcoiners a place to discover everything about this emerging economy.

Our site is dedicated to teaching the Bitcoin Basics, Frequently Asked Questions, Wallet and Exchange recommendations and more. This way if you’re looking for a place to purchase, sell, and store bitcoins safely Bitcoin.com has all the information you need — All in one place. Additionally, we’ve just added our own line up of wallets for Mac, Windows, Linux, Android, and the iOS Bitcoin.com wallet is on its way.

The Latest Bitcoin Headlines and an Informative Newsletter Service

A vast amount of our traffic stems from our news section which covers all the current topics, projects, companies, and trendsetters within the Bitcoin space. If you want to be kept up to date with the latest cryptocurrency headlines news.bitcoin.com is the place to be. With all of our features, Bitcoin.com visitors are coming in droves, and we’re proud to have amassed 1M+ pageviews every week.

In addition to our wonderful readers enjoying our news department, many unique web travelers are visiting our Tools section which has a price converter, paper wallet creator, site widgets, signature verifier, and even bounty hunter opportunities. We also have a fantastic price chart, derivatives exchanges, cloud mining services, and the best paying mining pool in the industry.

Bitcoin.com’s Global Website Rankings Continue to Rise In Popularity

Every section of Bitcoin.com is seeing visitors from all around the world utilizing our tools and resources. Moreover, we offer our own Bitcoin.com Store, access to bitcoin debit cards, merchant solutions walkthroughs, and an impressive casino where global players are winning jackpots at roulette, black jack, dice, and more every day. There are so much more bitcoin-focused sections within our web portal, and we plan to cover a whole lot more.

With Bitcoin.com seeing our pageviews rise every day, were extremely happy to watch our global traffic grow. As far as online popularity is concerned Bitcoin.com holds a significant 6,831 global rank and a U.S. rank of 3,863 according to Alexa ratings. Our leading edge site as far as internet traffic is concerned surpasses many of the top bitcoin-focused websites that have been operating for years.

Tell your friends and family about our page today if they are looking for more information on Bitcoin, decentralized and open source platforms, and every related subject in between.

What do you think about Bitcoin.com’s feature services? What more can we do to improve the bitcoin experience for people? We’d love to hear your feedback. Let us know in the comments below.

Images via Pixabay, Alexa Ratings, Google Analytics, and news.bitcoin.com.

Need to calculate your bitcoin holdings? Check our tools section.

The post Bitcoin.com Continues to Soar Gathering 1 Million Unique Pageviews a Week appeared first on Bitcoin News.

This post was syndicated from Bitcoin News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

