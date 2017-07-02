Bitcoin Donations Soar to $9 Mln in Half a Year – CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin Donations Soar to $9 Mln in Half a Year
Fidelity Charitable 2017, a $16-bln-donor-advised philanthropic fund, has recently announced that their Bitcoin donations are soaring high. The donations grew about $9 mln in the first half of the year as stated in the release of their 2017 Giving Report.
Bitcoin Community Donates $9 Million over 6 Months to a Charitable Fund
