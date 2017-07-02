Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bitcoin Donations Soar to $9 Mln in Half a Year – CoinTelegraph

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin Donations Soar to $9 Mln in Half a Year
CoinTelegraph
Fidelity Charitable 2017, a $16-bln-donor-advised philanthropic fund, has recently announced that their Bitcoin donations are soaring high. The donations grew about $9 mln in the first half of the year as stated in the release of their 2017 Giving Report.
Bitcoin Community Donates $9 Million over 6 Months to a Charitable FundnewsBTC

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.