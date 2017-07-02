Bitcoin Core Dev: SegWit2x Will Fail, Its Goal Is to Stall SegWit – CryptoCoinsNews
|
Nigeria Today
|
Bitcoin Core Dev: SegWit2x Will Fail, Its Goal Is to Stall SegWit
CryptoCoinsNews
Bitcoin Core developer Luke Dashjr claims the goal of SegWit2x, a move to provide a minimal patch to resolve the conflict over activating SegWit and increase the block size to allow faster transactions on the bitcoin blockchain, is to stall SegWit.
Controversial Bitcoin Scaling Project SegWit2x New Code Released
Segwit2x Beta Released as New UAHF Code Proposal `ABC´ Removes 1MB-Limit
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!