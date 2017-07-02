Pages Navigation Menu

Bitcoin Core Dev: SegWit2x Will Fail, Its Goal Is to Stall SegWit – CryptoCoinsNews

Bitcoin Core Dev: SegWit2x Will Fail, Its Goal Is to Stall SegWit
CryptoCoinsNews
Bitcoin Core developer Luke Dashjr claims the goal of SegWit2x, a move to provide a minimal patch to resolve the conflict over activating SegWit and increase the block size to allow faster transactions on the bitcoin blockchain, is to stall SegWit.
Controversial Bitcoin Scaling Project SegWit2x New Code ReleasedCoinTelegraph
Segwit2x Beta Released as New UAHF Code Proposal `ABC´ Removes 1MB-LimitNigeria Today

