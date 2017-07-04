Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bitcoin could hit $4000, says Goldman Sachs

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Global investment banking group, Goldman Sachs has advised its clients to brace up for the possibility that bitcoin was heading to near $4000 soon. Sheba Jafari, head of technical strategy at Goldman Sachs made the prediction on Sunday, 2 July in a note sent to clients. According to her, the price of bitcoin may drop…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Bitcoin could hit $4000, says Goldman Sachs appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.