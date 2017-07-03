Bitcoin Price Watch; A Fresh Week Of Trading Begins

And we are off on a fresh week of trading in the bitcoin price and – with any luck – we’ll get another good one moving forward. Things were a little bit volatile over the weekend, as brought about by some activity in the Ethereum space. The impact on bitcoin long term of what happened … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Watch; A Fresh Week Of Trading Begins

The post Bitcoin Price Watch; A Fresh Week Of Trading Begins appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

