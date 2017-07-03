Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bitcoin Price Watch; A Fresh Week Of Trading Begins

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

And we are off on a fresh week of trading in the bitcoin price and – with any luck – we’ll get another good one moving forward. Things were a little bit volatile over the weekend, as brought about by some activity in the Ethereum space. The impact on bitcoin long term of what happened … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Watch; A Fresh Week Of Trading Begins

The post Bitcoin Price Watch; A Fresh Week Of Trading Begins appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.