Bitcoin Price Watch; Here’s What’s On This Morning

Nobody likes a flash crash, but when they come, we just have to hope that they reverse as sharply as possible and that the implications of the crash are short-lived. We saw one earlier this morning out of Europe, with price dropping from in and around the $2600 mark to just ahead of $2520 in … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Watch; Here’s What’s On This Morning

The post Bitcoin Price Watch; Here’s What’s On This Morning appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

