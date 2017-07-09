Bitcoin Price Weekly Analysis – Can BTC/USD Hold This?

Key Points Bitcoin price traded in a range above the $2400 handle against the US Dollar, and looking for a break. There is a monster breakout pattern with support at $2420 forming on the 4-hours chart of BTC/USD (data feed from SimpleFX). On the upside, a break above the $2600 is needed for the price … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Weekly Analysis – Can BTC/USD Hold This?

The post Bitcoin Price Weekly Analysis – Can BTC/USD Hold This? appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

