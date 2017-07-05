Bitquence Crowdsale Underway, 40% to Goal

Bitquence Releases New BQX Token Demo Videos And New Bonus Leaderboard Released 23 June, Singapore, Bitquence is gaining momentum as it reaches 40% of its goal. Additionally, Bitquence is releasing details of a bonus leaderboard campaign for large contributors. The top contributor gets 100,000 bonus BQX tokens and free transaction fees for life. The next … Continue reading Bitquence Crowdsale Underway, 40% to Goal

The post Bitquence Crowdsale Underway, 40% to Goal appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

