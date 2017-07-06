Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bitwage Expands its Bitcoin Payroll Service to the UK

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

Since Bitwage decided to move half of its team to France after receiving a grant from the French government as the winner of the French Tech Ticket, the Bitwage team revealed that they will improve their services and capabilities through the European country. Earlier this year, Bitwage announced the launch of new service to create … Continue reading Bitwage Expands its Bitcoin Payroll Service to the UK

The post Bitwage Expands its Bitcoin Payroll Service to the UK appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.