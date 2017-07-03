Blac Chyna Confirms Her Relationship Status After Rumors She’s Back with Rob Kardashian

The 29-year-old reality star posted an Instagram photo that read, “Single. im happy,” with the caption “hello.” See the Instagram photo below. Reports emerged last month that Rob, 30, had moved back in with Blac Chyna, but it looks like Chyna is squashing those rumors. Rob and Chyna are parents to 7-month-old Dream Renée, who was born in November of 2016.

