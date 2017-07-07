Pages Navigation Menu

Blac Chyna Files Restraining Order Against Rob Kardashian Through Her Lawyer, Lisa Bloom

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Blac Chyna has gone to file a restraining order against her estranged husband, Rob Kardashian for revenge porn and domestic violence.

This was announced on Twitter by a human rights lawyer – who would be representing Chyna in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday – Lisa bloom.

Lisa tweeted: “I represent Blac Chyna. I just gave Rob Kardashian notice that we’ll be in court Monday seeking

