Blac Chyna Flaunts $250k Worth of Jewelry Bought by Rob Kardashian

Rob Kardashian took to his social media accounts to spill dirty details of Blac Chyna‘s serial cheating with men, how he paid 100k for her post baby surgery and even having a threesome with TI and ex, Tiny. In response to these allegations, Blac taunted Rob with the $250k worth of jewelry, he gave her …

