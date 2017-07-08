Pages Navigation Menu

Blac Chyna insists in legal documents that Rob Kardashian was violent with her in front of her son

In legal documents obtained by TMZ, Blac Chyna has revealed that Rob Kardashian allegedly brutalized her in front of her son with Tyga, King. “Chyna says in her declaration, this past April Rob was mad at her and began speaking poorly of her in front of her son, King. When she asked him to stop. …

