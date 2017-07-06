Rob Kardashian could be in legal trouble for Blac Chyna revenge porn posts – Fox News
|
Fox News
|
Rob Kardashian could be in legal trouble for Blac Chyna revenge porn posts
Fox News
Rob Kardashian's ex-fiancée, Blac Chyna, is considering taking legal action after Kardashian posted several explicit photos of her on Instagram Wednesday. Chyna's attorney Walter Mosley told People magazine, “I am exploring all legal remedies and …
Rob Kardashian fails spectacularly at being a 'great Husband'
Blac Chyna Is Looking Into Legal Options After Rob Kardashian Published Her Naked Photos
What Rob Kardashian did to Blac Chyna on Instagram may be 'revenge porn' — and illegal
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!