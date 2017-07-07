Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Blac Chyna’s Viral Man in the Bed, Ferrari, Speaks: ‘I Feel Good’ – Daily Beast

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Daily Beast

Blac Chyna's Viral Man in the Bed, Ferrari, Speaks: 'I Feel Good'
Daily Beast
Wednesday morning, the nuttiest person on social media wasn't the President of the United States—rather, it was Rob Kardashian. Yes, while our 45th President was tweeting angrily about China (the country), the Kardashian clan's lone male member, who
Coverage of Rob Kardashian's misogynistic abuse is garbagePressOracle
Rob Kardashian's Instagram account disappears after outburstYahoo News Canada (blog)

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.