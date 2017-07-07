Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Blackmagic teams up with Fetty Wap on New Single “Wonder” | Listen on BN

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Nigerian afrobeats star Blackmagic returns with a massive collaboration titled “Wonder” featuring American superstar Fetty Wap. Speaking about the track, Blackmagic states: The song is inspired by an ode to the beauty that African women possess, and the power of that beauty to inspire art and creativity. The song is about the pure pleasure of watching […]

The post Blackmagic teams up with Fetty Wap on New Single “Wonder” | Listen on BN appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.