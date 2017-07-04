Blade: We Don't Know If We Are In An Alliance With The ANC Or The Guptas

Huffington Post South Africa (blog)

The SACP general secretary said he hopes the ANC will work through its issues at the policy conference. 04/07/2017 11:20 SAST | Updated 6 minutes ago. Amil Umraw Politics Reporter. Stephane de Sakutin/AFP/Getty Images. South African Communist Party …



and more »