Blessing Okagbare qualifies for London 2017
Information Nigeria
Nigeria's Athlete, Blessing Okagbare has qualified for the London 2017 World Athletics Championships after jumping 6.77m to finish in the second place at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial Athletics Grand Prix meet in Hungary on Tuesday. The 2008 Olympics …
