Blessing Okagbare qualifies for London 2017

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Nigeria’s Athlete, Blessing Okagbare has qualified   for the London 2017 World Athletics  Championships  after  jumping   6.77m to finish in the  second place  at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial Athletics Grand Prix meet in Hungary on Tuesday. The 2008 Olympics bronze medallist  (long jump) secured qualification for  the 100m and 200m  races of for next month’s London …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA.

