Blessing Okagbare qualifies for London 2017

Nigeria’s Athlete, Blessing Okagbare has qualified for the London 2017 World Athletics Championships after jumping 6.77m to finish in the second place at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial Athletics Grand Prix meet in Hungary on Tuesday. The 2008 Olympics bronze medallist (long jump) secured qualification for the 100m and 200m races of for next month’s London …

