Block.One ICO Surpasses Bancor’s Record by Raising $185 Million

The new-age fundraising techniques — ICOs and crowdsales are turning mainstream, and the standing proof of trend shift is the performance of recent ICOs. Last month, Bancor created a record, after raising over $150 million, a first for any cryptocurrency token crowdsale. While people are still talking about its success, another decentralized platform, Block.One has … Continue reading Block.One ICO Surpasses Bancor’s Record by Raising $185 Million

