Blue Ivy freestyles on JAY-Z’s “4:44” Bonus Track | Listen on BN

A week ago, JAY-Z released his 13th studio album “4:44” exclusively on TIDAL. A physical copy of that album is out now and includes three bonus tracks; “Adnis“, “Blue’s Freestyle/We’re Family” and “MaNyfaCedGod“. The internet however buzzing over Blue Ivy‘s freestyle on the second track as she raps for 45 seconds before JAY-Z takes over. […]

