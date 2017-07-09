BN Cuisine: Cameroonian Egusi Pudding Recipe by Precious Kitchen – BellaNaija
|
BellaNaija
|
BN Cuisine: Cameroonian Egusi Pudding Recipe by Precious Kitchen
BellaNaija
Egusi pudding is a Cameroonian meal made out of Egusi also called melon seeds or pumpkin seeds. The Egusi is ground then mixed with fish, meat, other ingredients and steamed in banana leaves. It is a very delicious Cameroonian meal which you can …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!