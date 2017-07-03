BN Cuisine: Chicken-Fried Chicken With Cream Gravy by Supermart – BellaNaija
|
BellaNaija
|
BN Cuisine: Chicken-Fried Chicken With Cream Gravy by Supermart
BellaNaija
This is one chicken recipe that is worth the wait. The flour mixture coating gives it a very interesting texture. And you definitely can't go wrong with fried marinated chicken. This time, it's chicken-fried chicken with cream gravy. Yum! Ingredients …
Garlic Soya Chicken Recipe
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!