Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BN Cuisine: Chicken-Fried Chicken With Cream Gravy by Supermart – BellaNaija

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


BellaNaija

BN Cuisine: Chicken-Fried Chicken With Cream Gravy by Supermart
BellaNaija
This is one chicken recipe that is worth the wait. The flour mixture coating gives it a very interesting texture. And you definitely can't go wrong with fried marinated chicken. This time, it's chicken-fried chicken with cream gravy. Yum! Ingredients
Garlic Soya Chicken RecipeAsianetIndia

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.