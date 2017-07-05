BN Music Premiere: Mayorkun – Mama

DMW hitmaker Mayorkun is not slowing his roll this year as he drops his third release of 2017. This groovy number titled “Mama” was produced by Kiddominant and is sure to get you singing along. The track follows up Mayorkun’s hit single “Sade” and his cover of Nonso Amadi‘s “Tonight“. “Mama” comes along with stunning […]

