Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BN Pick Your Fave: Lilian Esoro and Mercy Aigbe in Yutee Rone Atelier

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

This edition of BN Pick Your Fave features two fine Nollywood actresses Lilian Esoro and Mercy Aigbe in this lovely rose gold dress with embellishment by Yutee Rone Atelier.  Looking stunning in her personal photo shoot, Lilian paired her dress with silver accessories, pronounced earrings and hair slid to the back to give a view of […]

The post BN Pick Your Fave: Lilian Esoro and Mercy Aigbe in Yutee Rone Atelier appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.