Boakai Promises Modern Markets Across Liberia If Elected – Liberian Daily Observer

Posted on Jul 7, 2017


Boakai Promises Modern Markets Across Liberia If Elected
The standard bearer of the Unity Party, Vice President Joseph N. Boakai has promised to build modern market structures throughout the country, if elected on October 10. Dedicating the Yekepa Market Hall in Yekepa, Nimba County last Wednesday, Vice …
