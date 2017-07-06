BoI, Ebonyi seal N2bn deal to empower SMEs – Vanguard
Vanguard
BoI, Ebonyi seal N2bn deal to empower SMEs
THE Bank of Industry (BoI) has agreed a N2 billion deal with the Ebonyi State Government, for which each of the parties will provide N1 billion each as matching funds geared towards empowering small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the state. Bank of …
