Boko Haram: Air Force jets bomb terrorists regrouping in Sambisa (Video)

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Wednesday said it had conducted an aerial operation on re-grouping Boko Haram terrorists. This is contained in a statement by Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF Headquarters, Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya. Adesanya said component of Operation “LAFIYA DOLE” conducted an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) mission of the Sambisa […]

