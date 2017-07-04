Boko Haram commanders, 700 members surrender to Nigerian troops

NIGERIAN Army has confirmed that a boko haram commander and several other members of the sect have surrendered to its troops. The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman, confirmed the development in a statement, yesterday, saying “due to sustained series of bombardment on suspected location of Boko Haram terrorists by troops of 26 […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

