Boko Haram commanders, 700 members surrender to Nigerian troops

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

NIGERIAN Army has confirmed that a boko haram commander and several other members of the sect have surrendered to its troops. The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman, confirmed the development in a statement, yesterday, saying “due to sustained series of bombardment on suspected location of Boko Haram terrorists by troops of 26 […]

