Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Boko Haram: FOA distributes goats to 900 widows in Borno

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO), on Tuesday, distributed 3, 600 goats to 900 widows, who were affected by Boko Haram insurgency in Maiduguri. The FAO’s Chief Consultant, Mr Musa Kida, made this disclosure during the distribution exercise at Memusari area of Maiduguri. Musa said that the gesture was to empower mothers towards improving their […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.