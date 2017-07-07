Pages Navigation Menu

Boko Haram: I wrote my will, prepared to die with Borno people – Gov. Shettima

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Governor of Borno State and Chairman, Northern Governors’ forum, Kashim Shettima has stated that he wrote his will and prepared to die with Borno people during the height of insurgency in the state. The governor said he had to shun the Mecca and identify with his people by staying with them during the stormy days. […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

