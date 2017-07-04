Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Boko Haram: IDPs in Borno deliver 3,000 babies in 6 months

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

BorNo state Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, said it has registered 3,000 births among Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in the past six months. The SEMA Chairman, Satomi Ahmad, who made the disclosure in an interview with a news agency in Maiduguri, the state capital, said that the births were registered at various camps located in the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.