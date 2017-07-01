Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Boko Haram: Returnees laud Army’s sanitation work in Gwoza

Posted on Jul 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Returnees in Gwoza local government area, the former caliphate of the Boko Haram militants have come out enmass on Saturday, to cheer troops of 26 Task Force Brigade, who conducted environmental sanitation exercise to clear the remains of war torn streets in the council. The visibly impressed and elated residents of the town, who came […]

Boko Haram: Returnees laud Army’s sanitation work in Gwoza

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.