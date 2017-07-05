Boko Haram sponsorship: Court acquits Ndume, quashes charges

FEDERAL High Court in Abuja, yesterday, struck-out the four-count terrorism charge that the federal government preferred against Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume. The court held that the federal government could not prove that it was Ndume that hitherto sponsored activities of the Boko Haram sect. Justice Gabriel Kolawole stressed that the federal government was unable to […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

