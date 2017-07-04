Bomb blast: Nyanya Temporal High Capacity Bus Terminal reopened

The Nyanya Temporal High Capacity Bus Terminal, which was shut in April 2014 following multiple bomb blasts that led to the death of many people, was reopened on Tuesday. The FCTA Acting Secretary, Transportation Secretariat, Alhaji Abdulhamid Suleiman, while reopening the terminal, said since the closure of the terminal, the commuters from Nyanya axis were […]

