BOMBSHELL! I Heard The Audio Inciting Northerners To Kill Igbos On Oct 1st – Fani Kayode

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has revealed alleged underground plans by the Northerners to slaughter Igbo people on October 1.

The former Minister via his Twitter handle made the claim Tuesday Morning, saying, “I heard the audio inciting northerners to slaughter Igbos on Oct. 1st.

“Failure to stop this from happening by govt will result in civil war.”

Fani-Kayode warned seriously that the move may lead to another civil war if nothing is done immediately.

This comes days after the Coalition of Arewa youths, expressed its readiness to back down on the quit notice issued to Igbos residing in the North .

