BOMBSHELL!! Nnamdi Kanu Is Bigger Than Jesus Christ – IPOB Member (SEE SNAPSHOT)
To whom it may concern….
Our Supreme Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is bigger than Jesus….
You must accept Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as the messiah and the saviour of our land for you to inherit the kingdom of Heaven…..
Take it or Leave it
Biafra must be restored on Earth!
