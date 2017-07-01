BOMBSHELL!! Nnamdi Kanu Is Bigger Than Jesus Christ – IPOB Member (SEE SNAPSHOT)

As seen on Facebook To whom it may concern…. Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read Our Supreme Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is bigger than Jesus….

You must accept Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as the messiah and the saviour of our land for you to inherit the kingdom of Heaven…..

Take it or Leave it

Biafra must be restored on Earth!

I Think it’s really bad to compare Nnamdi with Jesus Christ our saviour, can Kanu Do Half of what Jesus Did?

See The Snapshot Below..

