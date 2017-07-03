Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bosso: Coaches must give Emeteole befitting burial – Nigeria Today

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Nigeria Today

Bosso: Coaches must give Emeteole befitting burial
Nigeria Today
President of Nigeria Football Coaches Association Ladan Bosso has called on coaches to rally round the federation in the planning and organisation of the burial of late Coach Kelechi Emeteole who died recently in India. Kelechi Emeteole. Bosso said the …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.