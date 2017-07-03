Bosso: Coaches must give Emeteole befitting burial

President of Nigeria Football Coaches Association Ladan Bosso has called on coaches to rally round the federation in the planning and organisation of the burial of late Coach Kelechi Emeteole who died recently in India.

Bosso said the call had become necessary in view of the enormity of the task at hand. “We must come together and give Coach Emeteole a befitting burial,” he said, adding, “all hands must be deck to ensure this is achieved.”

The association boss seized the opportunity to thank the League Management Company for it’s swift action against clubs that were owing the late Emeteole. “Although Emeteole did not live after their pragmatic action, we recognize the fact that our late colleague could not have afforded the trip to India if the LMC did not intervene,” Bosso said.

He also thanked the Nigeria Football Federation for reacting promptly to the news of Emeteole’s death and further sought their cooperation in his burial.

The El Kanemi of Maiduguri coach said the football coaches association was working in tandem with the family of the deceased and together, they will soon announce the burial date.

The post Bosso: Coaches must give Emeteole befitting burial appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

