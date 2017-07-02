Bournemouth’s Dan Gosling Signs New Four-year Contract

Dan Gosling has signed a new four-year deal at Bournemouth.

The midfielder joined the Cherries in 2014, and manager Eddie Howe told the club website: “I am delighted Dan has signed a new contract as he is a very important part of our squad and what we are trying to achieve here.

“He has great talent, huge energy and offers real quality to our midfield. Despite only being 27, Dan also has plenty of Premier League experience and that is crucial for a team that is still relatively new to the division.”

Gosling’s new contract comes on the back of Bournemouth signing Chelsea defender Nathan Ake for a club-record fee, understood to be in the region of £20million, and England striker Jermain Defoe from Sunderland.

“I’ve really enjoyed my three years here,” Dan Gosling told the official Bournemouth website.

“It’s gone so fast but I believe I’ve improved immensely, working with the manager and his coaching staff.

“In that time we have gained promotion and spent two years in the Premier League, so it couldn’t have gone any better.

“My goal now is to be a mainstay in the side and keep adding to my game.”

