Boxer ‘King Kong’ Kakande is USPA Nile Special Sports personality of June

Kampala, Uganda | USPA| Boxer Muzamir Kakande was unanimously voted as the USPA Nile Special Sports Personality of June at the scribes’ monthly assembly held Monday at Imperial Royale Hotel.

Kakande (welterweight) won a gold medal at the Africa Boxing Championships in Congo Brazaville last month when he knocked out Algeria’s Younes Nemouchi in the second round to end Uganda’s 13 year wait for a gold medal at continental championships.

She Cranes and KCCA FC who were on the shortlist with Kakande, were commended by the Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) members, together with the national boxing team-Bombers.

She Cranes won the Africa Netball Championship while KCCA FC won the Uganda Cup to end a 54-year wait.

Kakande will be crowned on July 5, 2017 at Imperial Royale Hotel at the first quarterly dinner where the winners of April (Robert Chemonges) and May (Andrew Ssenoga) will also receive their awards.

Meanwhile, as USPA move closer to the Nile Special annual sports gala due July 14, the minors (under 18s) will be crowned at a luncheon on Tuesday July 11, 2017 at Imperial Royale Hotel.

The dress code for the gala July 14 is ‘Made of Uganda’ and all USPA members and invited guests have been asked to wear traditional Ugandan wear and to don attire representing the different parts of Uganda where they hail from.

‘King Kong’ wins gold for Uganda at African boxing champs https://t.co/kZ9IQC6hr4 pic.twitter.com/AdeL1cqOPd — The Independent (@UGIndependent) June 26, 2017

The post Boxer ‘King Kong’ Kakande is USPA Nile Special Sports personality of June appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

