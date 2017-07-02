Boxing : Jeff Horn defeats World champion Manny Pacquiao

World Champion Manny Pacquiao was stunned by former schoolteacher Jeff Horn to win the World Boxing Organisation welterweight crown with a unanimous points decision in Brisbane on Sunday. 29-year-old Horn’s ultra-aggressive style as too much for Pacquiao to handle,as the three judges scoring the fight 117-111, 115-113 and 115-113 to the Australian after 12 rounds. …

