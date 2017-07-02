Boxing world shocked with Pacquiao-Horn verdict

Boxing world has expressed shock over the declaration of greenhorn Australian boxer Jeff Horn as the winner of the welterweight championship fight against Filipino Manny Pacquiao.

The fight at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, was styled the Battle of Brisbane.

Although the local fighter Horn was very aggressive in the early rounds, using his reach and size advantage to pressure the Filipino champion, as the match went on, the masterful skill of Manny Pacquiao became more predominant.

The Filipino southpaw began to find his range against the taller opponent, Xinhua news agency reported.





In the ninth round, Horn appeared fatigued and the fight was in danger of being stopped, but the home crowd of 50,000 fans rallied behind the Aussie, to see him finish the stronger of the two.

Judges scored the 12 round contest 117-111, 115-113, 115-113, for a unanimous decision victory to Jeff Horn, who is the new WBO welterweight champion of the world.

But the judges verdict has opened a floodgate of criticisms as the match statistics really showed that it was Pacquiao who ought to have been declared the winner.

One commentator said, boxing should henceforth be declared a business, rather than a sport.

The post Boxing world shocked with Pacquiao-Horn verdict appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

