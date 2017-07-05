Boy Allegedly Brutalized On The Orders Of Women Affairs Commissioner In Zamfara

The commissioner of women affairs in Zamfara state, Balkisu Ibrahim Bungudu has allegedly ordered the punishment of a young boy in an orphanage home for telling the media that they get fed with little or no food.

According to IG Wala, the commissioner was initially accused of corrupt practices but she denied the allegations, saying the children in the orphanage home are being served the best

