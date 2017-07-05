Boy drowns, 2 others die in Effurun miracle church during prayers—Police

By Egufe Yafugborhi

WARRI—POLICE in Delta State, yesterday, confirmed the death of three persons in mysterious circumstances, weekend, at Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministries, Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area, Delta State.

However, the Church’s spokesperson, Godday Emiko, denied the Police story, saying “there is nothing like that.”

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer, Delta State Command, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, confirmed that “three people actually died. We heard one was through drowning. The other two also died in the church. Investigations are ongoing.”

The dead, Vanguard learned, include 10-year-old Emmanuel Odili, who was found dead, Saturday, in a canal dug around the church after being declared missing on Friday, when he reportedly visited the popular miracle church to see his mother, who was there for deliverance prayers.

Two others, Mrs. Beatrice Nwachukwu from Imo State and Mr. Antonio Abba, Kano State, reportedly died during the deliverance session same Saturday. Emmanuel’s body has been deposited in a morgue.

It was further gathered that there was argument on the health status of Emmanuel, while the case was being filed at the Ebremede Police Station, as the church claimed he was mentally ill.

His family said he arrived the church sane and healthy, until his sudden disappearance after stepping into the church to visit his mother, who was there for prayers.

A Police source added: “While the matter of the boy was still being sorted out, people ran down to the station to report the sudden collapse and death of Mrs Nwachukwu. Later, some others came again to report the death of another man from Kano, Antonio.

“The two died at intervals, Saturday, during the prayer session. They were trying to link Mrs Nwachukwu’s death to high blood pressure, but her husband claimed nothing was wrong with his wife before they got to the Church.”

Efforts to reach the Founder and General Overseer of the Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministries, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto-Fufeyin, for comment were unsuccessful as his mobile phone number could not be reached.

