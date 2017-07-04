Boye Olusanya becomes new Etisalat CEO

Former Deputy Managing Director of Celtel Nigeria (now Airtel Nigeria), Boye Olusanya, will be the Chief Executive Officer of Etisalat Nigeria during the transition period, TheCable reports. Matthew Willsher stepped down as CEO on Monday, along with the Chief Financial Officer, Olawole Obasunloye. Joseph Nnana, a Deputy governor of the Central Bank, will be the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

