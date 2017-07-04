Pages Navigation Menu

Boye Olusanya becomes new Etisalat CEO

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Business, News | 0 comments

Former Deputy Managing Director of Celtel Nigeria (now Airtel Nigeria), Boye Olusanya, will be the Chief Executive Officer of Etisalat Nigeria during the transition period, TheCable reports. Matthew Willsher stepped down as CEO on Monday, along with the Chief Financial Officer, Olawole Obasunloye. Joseph Nnana, a Deputy governor of the Central Bank, will be the […]

