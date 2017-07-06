Pages Navigation Menu

BPE to ensure FG divests shares in petro-chemical sector – Nigeria Today

BPE to ensure FG divests shares in petro-chemical sector
Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has said that it is undertaking an assessment of privatized enterprises, especially in the petro-chemical sector with a view to divesting the Federal Government shares through the capital market. In a paper titled
